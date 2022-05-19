Foundation receives $18,000 donation for youth mental health

RICHMOND, Va. -- Supporting youth mental health is a major topic of conversation happening across the country and in Central Virginia.

Thanks to a donation of more than 18,000 from Cengage Group, K-12 students in our area will have the support they need through the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation.

“To know that one student out of thousands will know that they're not alone,” Grace Gallagher, Cameron's mother, said. “There is help out there, there is hope out there and that there are people that care, that means everything to me.”

Cameron was a bright and talented 16-year-old battling depression and anxiety whose dream was to raise awareness and prevent unnecessary suffering from stigma.

She died suddenly in 2014 from an undiagnosed heart condition after crossing the finish line of a half-marathone.

Her legacy and efforts live on through the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation.