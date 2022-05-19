ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Foundation receives $18,000 donation for youth mental health

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbxJ6_0fk4Q5Oh00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Supporting youth mental health is a major topic of conversation happening across the country and in Central Virginia.

Thanks to a donation of more than 18,000 from Cengage Group, K-12 students in our area will have the support they need through the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation.

“To know that one student out of thousands will know that they're not alone,” Grace Gallagher, Cameron's mother, said. “There is help out there, there is hope out there and that there are people that care, that means everything to me.”

Cameron was a bright and talented 16-year-old battling depression and anxiety whose dream was to raise awareness and prevent unnecessary suffering from stigma.

She died suddenly in 2014 from an undiagnosed heart condition after crossing the finish line of a half-marathone.

Her legacy and efforts live on through the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
Richmond, VA
Health
WTVR CBS 6

CDC Map: More of Central Virginia ranks as medium

Virginia once again has several localities that rank as high for the first time since late March. Additionally, more cities and counties in Central Virginia are ranked as medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Cengage Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Charities
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy