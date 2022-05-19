Ga. 53 bridge open, traffic to shift Friday

Gary Michael Lyle, age 77 of Mt. Airy, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Stephens County, Georgia on December 11, 1944, he was a son of the late Jenny Walker & the late Doyle Lyle. Gary was a Vietnam War combat veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He served three tours in Vietnam with River Division 514 on river patrol boats then was stationed in the Philippines and in Key West. Gary did not speak much about his time in the Navy and wanted no recognition saying only that it was his duty. After returning home, he worked in law enforcement and as a private investigator. Gary was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

