Georgia State

Ga. 53 bridge open, traffic to shift Friday

By Natalie Sadler, More Articles From Natalie »
accesswdun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that the Ga. 53 westbound bridge is open. This bridge is over Lake Lanier and will replace an existing 66-year-old, two-lane bridge. The GDOT said in a press release that traffic will shift...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 2

accesswdun.com

Two Hall Co. GOP state house races decided; two heading to runoff

Emory Dunahoo and David Clark, two incumbent Georgia lawmakers, came out on top in their respective state house races, but two other districts appear bound for a runoff. Incumbent State Rep. Emory Dunahoo defeated Jackson County School Board Member Don Clerici in the race for Georgia State House District 31. He faces no Democratic challenger in November.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gary Michael Lyle

Gary Michael Lyle, age 77 of Mt. Airy, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Stephens County, Georgia on December 11, 1944, he was a son of the late Jenny Walker & the late Doyle Lyle. Gary was a Vietnam War combat veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He served three tours in Vietnam with River Division 514 on river patrol boats then was stationed in the Philippines and in Key West. Gary did not speak much about his time in the Navy and wanted no recognition saying only that it was his duty. After returning home, he worked in law enforcement and as a private investigator. Gary was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Midterm updates | Georgia’s Kemp beats Perdue in GOP primary

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp’s victory on Tuesday sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger beats Trump ally

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was a top target of former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Raffensperger beat three challengers, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who had criticized his handling of the 2020 election. It was not immediately clear which Democrat he would face in November.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats David Perdue in GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated former Senator David Perdue in the Tuesday primary election. Kemp’s victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. The November rematch of their 2018 contest is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Echols edges out Gibbs in race for state senate

Hall County District Three Commissioner Shelly Echols handily won the Republican nomination for Georgia State Senate District 49 on Tuesday. The one-term county commissioner defeated her old political opponent Scott Gibbs in the primary to succeed Butch Miller, who is running for Lt. Governor. She will now face Democrat Judy Cooley in November.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Walker wins Georgia GOP Senate nod, governor race still open

ATLANTA (AP) — Former football star Herschel Walker won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, giving former President Donald Trump at least partial victory in the top political battleground while a more competitive fight was playing out in the GOP contest for governor. In all, five states were...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Burt Jones declares victory in lieutenant governor primary race

Lieutenant governor conservative candidate Burt Jones declared victory in Georgia's primary race Wednesday evening over Trump-endorsed candidate Butch Miller. Jones currently leads with 50.06 percent of the vote, just barely avoiding the 50 percent that would require a runoff. Miller currently holds 31.14 percent of the vote. However, not all...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Herschel Walker wins Republican Senate primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary Tuesday. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler. Walker is a political newcomer but has nearly...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Beto O'Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing US debate on guns

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Surrounded by fellow Republicans on a high school stage, Gov. Greg Abbott was wrapping up his opening remarks about the killing of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, when Beto O'Rourke strode forward from his seat in the audience. “Gov. Abbott, I have something...
UVALDE, TX

