(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 1:29 last Friday afternoon in Clay County. The Illinois State Police report 86 year old L.E. Tolliver from Clay City was northbound on Camelia Road, near Granger Boulevard, at the west edge of Flora, when he attempted to turn into a private drive, his car was struck in the driver side door by an SUV attempting to pass, causing the car to overturn. Both Tolliver and the other driver, 19 year old Alexander L. Larch from Rinard, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. At this time no tickets have been issued by the ISP.

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO