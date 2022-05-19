ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parting Gift of the Taurus Sun

By 4 min read
creators.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). It is said that what belongs to you will find you. But what of the magnetization of strange things? If they find you, does it mean they belong to you? It's a question that only you can answer today. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). After you...

www.creators.com

Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For May 2022

Aries – During Mercury retrograde, which starts on May 10, you are going to be extra talkative. This might cause you to make new friends or annoy old ones, but either way, you’re going to have a thriving social life. Then, when Gemini season starts on May 20, you’re going to have a burst in creative energy. You’re going to come up with plenty of new ideas to pursue and dreams to tackle. You’re going to be keeping yourself busy the whole month through.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in May, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If, cosmically, April was a month of dreaming and planning—thanks to a handful of planets transiting in the mystical sign of Pisces—May will be all about action. That’s mostly thanks to Jupiter moving into the sign of fiery Aries on May 10, and in its classically expansive nature, dialing up that high-intensity energy all-around. Paired with a few other celestial transits, this Jupiterian shift will play a role in determining the best day in May, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

The Best Engagement Ring Style for Every Zodiac Sign

While we do enjoy a romantic surprise, in 2022, it's not unusual to pick out your own engagement ring — or at least provide a few hints. After all, you likely want something that suits you and your own personal style, and, if you care about astrology, you'll want it to align with your zodiac sign, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 5/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're starting to look at a friendship differently. So is this person. Find a subtle way to compare notes to ensure you're on the same page. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A property matter moves towards a resolution. Do everything you can to facilitate things, but don't introduce anything new. Wrap it up.
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
LIFESTYLE
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Hit By Mercury Retrograde The Hardest

Just when you think you’ve got all your ducks in a row and all your problems squared away, Mercury retrograde shows up to stir the pot. When it comes to astrology, there’s always an inconvenience waiting for you just around the corner, and nothing exemplifies that better than when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — begins moving backward through the zodiac rather than forward. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mercury retrograde spring 2022 the most — Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — then you *might* want to prepare for some technical difficulties in the near future.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

3 Signs That Are Totally Compatible With Taurus—And 3 That Most Definitely Aren’t

Taurus is known for being a fixed, stubborn sign of the zodiac, and they’re comfortable with familiarity, stability and having things done their way (always). “Venus rules Taurus, and Taurus is an earth sign with a fixed zodiac attribute,” says Emily Newman, psychic reader, spiritual healer, counselor, and astrologer at The Best of Psychic Reader. So, they’re not easily changeable or often receptive to their partner’s differences, needs and opinions, when in contrast with their own.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

Only 4 Zodiac Signs Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief During This Week’s Red Moon

Eclipses can definitely be a bit intimidating. The textbook definition of an eclipse is the obscuring of light from one celestial body to another, which doesn’t help relieve some of the stigma around this rare lunation. But I’m here to offer a friendly reminder: Eclipses are nothing to be afraid of. You’ve lived through dozens of them so far, and will continue to do so. Additionally, the sign the eclipse falls in determines how much each zodiac sign will be affected by this powerful lunation, and the good thing is that some signs won’t feel its effects as much as others. So if you’re a mutable sign (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces), congratulations, because the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse will affect you least. (Considering these were the zodiac signs most affected by the eclipses in 2020 and 2021, things are really looking up.)
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Here's What Cancer Season Has in Store For Your Zodiac Sign

As social, communicative Gemini season wraps up, we move into sentimental, intuitive Cancer season. Ruled by the moon, which serves as the emotional compass of astrology, the cardinal water sign is all about getting in your feelings and connecting with your nearest and dearest. It's no wonder this is a time when we're particularly focused on enjoying downtime with loved ones, whether we're bonding during summery getaways or by taking in a glimmering fireworks display. While the sun is in Cancer, you could be more of a homebody — emotional, wistful, and nurturing. It's a time of year that has the potential to truly bring us closer to our nearest and dearest. Here's everything you need to know about Cancer season in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: May 15 to 22, 2022

Time to let go. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on the 15th (or just after midnight on the 16th for the East Coast) brings a major release. This eclipse is a direct response to the lunar eclipse in Taurus that occurred on November 19, 2021, so whatever can of worms was opened back then is about to reach a conclusion. For now at least. Lunar eclipses are extra potent full moons and with this one in Scorpio, vulnerability is at a high. This is the perfect time for purges of all kinds and you might even want to temper some of this intense energy by cleaning out your closet, detailing your car or shredding all those old office files. Saturn, Neptune and Pluto all make aspects to this eclipse ensuring that whatever is getting wrapped up is heavy, confusing and life changing at the same time (nbd!).
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of May 14, 2022. “Every successful person I know starts before they feel ready,” declared life coach Marie Forleo. Author Ivan Turgenev wrote, “If we wait for the moment when everything, absolutely everything, is ready, we shall never begin.” Here’s what educator Supriya Mehra says: “There’s never a perfect moment to start, and the more we see the beauty in ‘starting small,’ the more we empower ourselves to get started at all.” I hope that in providing you with these observations, Taurus, I have convinced you to dive in now. Here’s one more quote, from businesswoman Betsy Rowbottom: “There’s never a perfect moment to take a big risk.”
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your May Horoscope Is Here & You’re Experiencing Déjà Vu

Click here to read the full article. As this month begins, you may be focusing in on a groundbreaking epiphany, Gemini. After all, your Gemini May 2022 horoscope begins with an introspective journey that really takes off on May 5. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus, you may feel surprised by what you find when you look deep inside your psyche. In fact, you may have moments of clarity that shift your sense of self and urge you to focus on something deeper. However, don’t expect a simple answer to your questions. On May 10, Mercury—your ruling planet—will...
LIFESTYLE
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for May 17, 2022

Happy relationships start with a good match. This includes the relationship with work, domestic life and more. The Mars and Neptune conjunction calls for a little faith that the future will bring better matches. Life has a way of making room for them. Minor losses signal major gains to come. Roll with the changes and believe it’s going in your favor.
LIFESTYLE
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your May Horoscope Says The Lunar Eclipse Will Rock Your World

Click here to read the full article. Gird your loins, because the upcoming month of May is going to be a major glow-up, Scorpio. However, your Scorpio May 2022 horoscope also shows how much work it takes to earn that sparkle. You’ll feel the initial rumblings of a major transformation on May 5, when the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus and takes your relationship in a new direction. However, you may feel a need for independence that conflicts with your desire for intimacy. As Mercury stations retrograde in your eighth house of shared energies on May 10, you may...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The perfect houseplant for each zodiac sign revealed

HOUSEPLANTS are a perfect addition to any home, they can brighten up and refresh any room in an instant. Many plants also have the capacity to remove up to 87% of air toxins from the surrounding area, and can also help in reducing stress and anxiety. Perfect for those working from home.
HOME & GARDEN

