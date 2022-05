LANSDALE — Behind a brick wall and windows that will soon be unboarded, on one of Lansdale’s busiest streets, the town’s newest business is taking shape. On the first floor of 307 Derstine Avenue, since the start of May, a sign on the outside window has been the first hint of who’s in the process of moving in: Shane and Pepper Soy Candle Company.

