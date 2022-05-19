ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer, WV

Mercy Health commits $30,000 for Whitmer students

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6z3O_0fk4P77w00

Student admission will be free of charge to attend Whitmer High School home sporting events starting next school year, thanks to a $30,000 commitment from Mercy Health.

Mercy officials announced the partnership with Washington Local Schools on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost student engagement with the district and to offer a safe environment for Whitmer High School students outside of the classroom throughout the 2022-23 school year.

“Mercy Health has provided an exciting opportunity for every Whitmer student to be a part of the incredible traditions and legacies that define Panther Nation,” district Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said in the announcement. “For years, Mercy Health athletic trainers have taken care of our student athletes on the field. We are grateful to now have their support in the stands.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitmer, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercy Health#Student Engagement#Washington Local Schools#Panther Nation
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy