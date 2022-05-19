Mercy Health commits $30,000 for Whitmer students

Student admission will be free of charge to attend Whitmer High School home sporting events starting next school year, thanks to a $30,000 commitment from Mercy Health.

Mercy officials announced the partnership with Washington Local Schools on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost student engagement with the district and to offer a safe environment for Whitmer High School students outside of the classroom throughout the 2022-23 school year.

“Mercy Health has provided an exciting opportunity for every Whitmer student to be a part of the incredible traditions and legacies that define Panther Nation,” district Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said in the announcement. “For years, Mercy Health athletic trainers have taken care of our student athletes on the field. We are grateful to now have their support in the stands.”