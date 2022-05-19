ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

More people turning to friends and family for loans due to inflation

By Matt Roy
abc7amarillo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - As the inflation crisis continues, new numbers from the United States Census Bureau show more people are turning to friends and family for help paying their bills instead of traditional lenders. “The reason a lot of people have to go to friends and family is, it's...

abc7amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Observer

Report: Google Fiber Subcontractors’ Record Shows Value of Union Labor

‘High-speed reliable broadband is a social justice issue, it’s a climate justice issue, and it’s an economic justice issue because of the workers it takes to do it.’. Nationwide, a historic flood of bipartisan funding for fiber broadband internet is now being unleashed at all levels of government in a bid to close America’s “digital divide”—the gap between those with and without high-speed internet that evermore determines families’ access to income, education, and even healthcare. In this context, a new report shared exclusively with the Observer seeks to draw Texans’ attention to an often-overlooked component of broadband expansion: the workers whose sweat will connect the country, who excavate and bore and trench and install and repair this increasingly taxpayer-funded and essential infrastructure. Are they being paid fairly? Are they safe on the job? Are they properly trained to avoid damaging the neighborhoods they labor in?
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Boysville in need of baby formula

SAN ANTONIO — Just like every part of the nation right now, the Boysville Family has been affected by the nation wide baby formula shortage. They've put out a call for anyone who would like to help. As of Thursday, their emergency shelter for toddlers and newborns was housing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Business
foxsanantonio.com

Zaatar Lebanese Grill is looking for hardworking employees

SAN ANTONIO - A local restaurant is looking to hire more staff. The owner of Zaatar Lebanese Grill located off Wurzbach Road says he's looking for hardworking employees who can help make traditional food. "So, training people that have never seen this food right here and making them do it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Payday Loans#Census Data#Friendship#Pigeon Loans#The Census Bureau#Americans#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KIXS FM 108

‘Senior Prank’ Gone Wrong in New Braunfels Forces School Closure

I am seeing many examples of 'Senior Pranks' on social media, and I have also seen a few that have gotten out of hand. This story comes out of New Braunfels, Texas. Seniors at New Braunfels went too far! According to a Facebook post, the pranks were supposed to be cute and innocent such as confetti-filled balloons all over the gym. however, that was not the case!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Turnto10.com

High gas prices could lead to an increase in 'staycations'

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Gas prices continue to cause pain at the pump, and some vacations are now turning into "staycations." Downtown San Antonio, Texas, is packed with both locals and tourists, such as Lorenda Villarreal. Villarreal and Noah Cpid are visiting from Houston. They had no second thoughts...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy