Legacy Family Health Care wants to bring "the (health care) relationship back to the provider and the patient.”. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the business on Saturday, which was also the date of its grand opening. It's located at 308 S. Scott St., Warsaw, and has been in operation since February, having not had a grand opening earlier related to COVID-19 and finishing work on the building.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO