Amador County, CA

Amador County student Dylan Yoacham, 15, killed in Sutter Creek hit-and-run

 4 days ago
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Dylan Yoacham, a sophomore at Amador High School, died Wednesday night after being hit by a car the night before in Sutter Creek, according to the Sutter Creek Police Department. The Sutter Creek Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that around 8:35 p.m....

