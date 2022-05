DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday, the U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul and today this vessel was commissioned by the U.S. Navy, marking her entry into active service. Citizens of Duluth, navy officers and Minnesota government officials gathered out front of the ship as the first ship commissioning ceremony in Minnesota’s history took place right in the home waters of the state she represents, as the newest ship in the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO