ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cannabis Insider conference in Albany, May 20

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEEVh_0fk4N7d000

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The NY Cannabis Insider will host a professional cannabis industry conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on May 20 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Albany. The Insider conferences will feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders, sharing their knowledge and expertise on topics critical for those looking to start their cannabis ventures.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Attendees can expect to hear lively and informative conversations around the following topics:

  • A Deep Dive Into the Regulations for Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Licenses.
  • Impact of Recreational Adult-Use Legislation on Medical Marijuana Providers.
  • Get Started Now: Crafting a Successful Cannabis Business Plan.
  • Veterans & Cannabis: Veteran Cannabis Operations in the Broader NYS Landscape.
  • Get Started Now: Developing Brand & Marketing Foundations for Your Cannabis Business.
  • Understanding Legacy Market Transition and Impact.

NY Cannabis Insider helps attendees seize this unprecedented opportunity with the same high-quality cannabis industry conversations. The conference will also include a vendor fair, featuring service partners designed to help cannabis entrepreneurs find reliable business partners to build out their business team.

Tickets for the all-day, in-person conference are $225. Tickets include admission, a drink, and appetizers during the happy hour and networking session.

Limited space is available. Tickets can be purchased through the NY Cannabis Insider live event webpage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County COVID update for May 21-23

On Monday, Warren County Health Services posted a COVID-19 case update spanning the weekend as well as Monday. The county reported 182 new coronavirus cases, including 72 on Saturday, 54 on Sunday, and 56 on Monday. 65 of those results were reported from at-home test kits.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Business
Albany, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, May 23

Today's five things to know include charges filed against a Gloversville man after the recent emaciated dog case, new steps being taken by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat hate crimes, and an early-morning stabbing in Albany on Monday.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Delgado to be sworn in as Lt. Governor on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul announced today Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday. https://www.news10.com/news/ny-capitol-news/kathy-hochul/delgado-named-lieutenant-governor/ Before he officially takes the role, he first has to resign from Congress. Hochul will then issue a proclamation for special election to be held in August on the same day as the Congressional primary. […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ny Cannabis Insider#The Broader Nys Landscape
NEWS10 ABC

Amazon workers in Schodack continue push to unionize

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After Amazon workers voted to unionize in Staten Island in April, workers at the facility in Schodack are hoping to do the same. The one million square foot Amazon fulfillment center opened in Rensselaer County in September of 2020. The facility boasts it can employ around 1,000 full-time workers. Now, almost […]
SCHODACK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
flackbroadcasting.com

Congresswoman Stefanik reacts to newly drawn district maps finalized by New York Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.- New York Court Judge Patrick McAllister has approved the latest draft of re-drawn district maps submitted by an appointed expert. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) provided a statement soon following this development Friday. “While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York,” she said.
FORT DRUM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Construction underway for new park in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — By this fall, Clifton Park residents will soon have a new recreational area to discover and enjoy. For several years, the Clifton Park town officials have been planning to redevelop Town Center Park, and construction is underway this week for the new 37-acre site located in the Town Center, Exit […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy