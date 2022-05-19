Cannabis Insider conference in Albany, May 20

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The NY Cannabis Insider will host a professional cannabis industry conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on May 20 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Albany. The Insider conferences will feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders, sharing their knowledge and expertise on topics critical for those looking to start their cannabis ventures.

Attendees can expect to hear lively and informative conversations around the following topics:

A Deep Dive Into the Regulations for Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Licenses.

Impact of Recreational Adult-Use Legislation on Medical Marijuana Providers.

Get Started Now: Crafting a Successful Cannabis Business Plan.

Veterans & Cannabis: Veteran Cannabis Operations in the Broader NYS Landscape.

Get Started Now: Developing Brand & Marketing Foundations for Your Cannabis Business.

Understanding Legacy Market Transition and Impact.

NY Cannabis Insider helps attendees seize this unprecedented opportunity with the same high-quality cannabis industry conversations. The conference will also include a vendor fair, featuring service partners designed to help cannabis entrepreneurs find reliable business partners to build out their business team.

Tickets for the all-day, in-person conference are $225. Tickets include admission, a drink, and appetizers during the happy hour and networking session.

Limited space is available. Tickets can be purchased through the NY Cannabis Insider live event webpage.

