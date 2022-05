SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police Department closed all northbound lanes of the Talmadge Bridge. Police will only say it is because of a person in crisis. Savannah police, Chatham County Police Department Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. Drivers are asked to use I-95 or GA Hwy 25 to get to South Carolina. We have a crew on the way to the bridge and will bring the latest information on WJCL 22 News at 11 p.m.

3 DAYS AGO