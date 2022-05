NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Three people were killed in overnight in Nashville. Within seven hours, the lives of three men were claimed in shootings around Music City. The first of the three shootings occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 227 Shelby Avenue, in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven. Metro Nashville police say a security guard is claiming self-defense in a deadly shooting where a man reportedly threatened her.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO