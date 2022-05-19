Cone Health, business owners react to Guilford County's coronavirus metrics

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People have started gathering more, and that's likely to happen even more with summer approaching. At the same time, COVID-19 remains a threat to our community. COVID transmission is still in the low and moderate range for our area. We all want it to stay as...
Recently an environmental lead inspection conducted at Lawsonville Head Start revealed the presence of lead hazards in areas accessible to children attending the facility. The lead hazards found were primarily on the exterior of the facility. The Rockingham County Division of Public Health has made recommendations to Rockingham County Schools regarding the protection of the children from exposure.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The same number of people are living on the street in 2022 as they were in 2016 in Guilford County. According to Partners Ending Homelessness, on any given day, at least 83 of the more than 420 people experiencing homelessness in the county can't secure shelter or transitional housing because they all have waitlists.
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: The video featured is the 30th anniversary of Thomas Built Buses. Thomas Built Buses (TBB) announced on Wednesday they plan to hire 280 employees to its Saf-T Liner C2 Plant in High Point. The company is seeking to fill multiple manufacturing positions: Assembly...
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Fans said the Paul McCartney concert in Winston-Salem was incredible Saturday night, but some people had difficulty getting there. Zach Brogan from Durham told WRAL News he took his father, a lifelong Beatles fan, to the concert only to sit in traffic for four hours outside the event at Truist Field, located at 475 Deacon Blvd.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will be closing several lanes and ramps on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County throughout Sunday and Monday. The closures are a part of NCDOT’s ongoing rehabilitation and bridge preservation project. The following nightly closures are scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. to […]
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A former pop star turned educator is making a difference for students at Guilford Technical Community College. Sybil Newman is the director of Titan Link, a student services program at Guilford Technical Community College that helps students overcome unforeseen challenges. Newman started working in education after...
Another large mixed-use development may be coming to Pittsboro, but it could take longer than initially anticipated. Developers approached commissioners during the board’s regular meeting last week with plans for a 212-acre neighborhood — Robeson Walk, originally brought to the board in 2019 — with between 600 and 900 housing units and up to 50,000 square feet of commercial developments south of the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 64 Business and East Street and adjacent to Industrial Drive.
Compared to senior Sam Santos’ small hometown in Massachusetts, Burlington feels like a major city. So when she got the opportunity to work locally and stay in town after graduation, she jumped at it. With 38 regional alumni chapters based across the U.S. and Europe, Elon University encourages its...
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — A home that had once been filled with family and memories is unrecognizable after a house fire. Officials are working to find out what caused this fire on Claire-Mont Drive in Browns Summit just before 4 a.m. They believe that the home may be a total loss. The family who […]
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville middle school student is accused of bringing gummies containing THC to school and giving them to other students. Gummies that had Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC were brought to Lakeshore Middle School Thursday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. Paramedics were called to the...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
From Thursday May 19 to Saturday May 22, the North Carolina Republican Party held their annual convention in Greensboro at the Koury Convention Center. The major speakers and attendees including Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, and, off his recent win in the state’s U.S. Senate Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest shooting in Buffalo, New York, may have people wondering what to do if they are in the situation of an active shooter. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office offers in-depth training to places of worship and businesses, both small and large, on what to do when faced with a scary […]
N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking to hire diverse applicants and deepen its relationship with the community, including those who are hesitant to talk with law enforcement. Leaders with the agency are hosting 'Coffee with a Trooper' on Friday at The Coffee Mill, located...
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student brought Delta 9 THC gummies to a middle school in Mooresville where several students then ate them, prompting the paramedics to be called. The incident happened Thursday, May 19, at Lakeshore Middle School, Iredell-Statesville Schools said. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office...
