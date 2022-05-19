Cone Health, business owners react to Guilford County's coronavirus metrics

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The same number of people are living on the street in 2022 as they were in 2016 in Guilford County. According to Partners Ending Homelessness, on any given day, at least 83 of the more than 420 people experiencing homelessness in the county can't secure shelter or transitional housing because they all have waitlists.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO