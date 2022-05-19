ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome County, ID

Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide

By KMVT News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating...

Idaho State Police investigating crash in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday at 5:18 p.m. in Elmore County. According to the Idaho State Police Press Release, a 36 year old male from Mountain Home, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on SH 51. ISP...
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on the 1400 block of Fillmore Street. The arrest is in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 15. 26-year-old Vicente Borja from Jerome was arrested on Friday. Borja...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Retrial for Twin Falls man begins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following lengthy delays due to COVID-19, Joshua Molina’s retrial began with jury selection being the priority on Monday. Molina was tried in early 2020 on charges of first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child related to the 2017 death of an infant Lyryk Altom. The infant was his girlfriend’s daughter.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials are providing an update on a homicide in Jerome on Wednesday. The Jerome County Sheriffs office says they responded to St. Luke’s in Jerome on Wednesday after a man had been brought there with injuries after being shot. They say 48-year-old Carl Yager...
JEROME, ID
UPDATE: Cause of Hagerman Church fire deemed to be an accident

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Update: Saturday 4:20 p.m. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire at the Hagerman Christian Center to be an accident. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office Facebook post a member of the congregation “was sprucing up...
HAGERMAN, ID
LOCAL POLICE SEARCHING FOR PHARMACY ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Police are searching for the suspects in the robbery of a Pocatello Walgreens and the attempted robbery of the Walgreens in Blackfoot on Friday morning. The robbery of the pharmacy at the Pocatello Walgreens on the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue near the Fred Meyer retail store in Pocatello occurred around 9:52 a.m., police said. Numerous Pocatello police officers converged on the area in search of the two suspects. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Police: Pocatello bar, multiple parked cars damaged when SUV driver suffers apparent medical emergency

POCATELLO — A driver was injured when his SUV crashed into multiple parked cars on Friday afternoon, pushing one of those vehicles into a popular local bar, authorities said. The 1:40 p.m. crash occurred on East Oak Street when the SUV's driver suffered an apparent medical emergency and slammed into multiple parked cars, police said. The incident left the Five Corners bar at East Oak and Randolph Avenue with interior...
POCATELLO, ID
Jockey hospitalized following accident during race at Pocatello Downs

POCATELLO — A jockey has been hospitalized after an accident during a race at Pocatello Downs on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred during a race at 3:30 p.m. when the adult male jockey became separated from his horse, fell to the ground and couldn't regain his feet. The horse didn't appear to be injured. Further details on how the accident happened haven't yet been released. The jockey was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, authorities said. The name of the jockey is not being released at this time, but Kyle Dahlke, president of the Pocatello Downs, says he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Pocatello Downs is the horse racing track located at the fairgrounds in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello man who cashed forged checks gets probation

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to felony forgery has been sentenced to probation. Nathan David James Fraley, 31, received five years of probation with a 120 day discretionary prison sentence from District Judge Robert Naftz, according to court documents. Fraley was arrested in November after an accountant...
POCATELLO, ID
Drier and slightly warmer heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers are currently making their way across the region with snow only falling in the mountain peaks. These showers will slowly decrease once we get into the evening and will be fully gone by the overnight hours. Winds stick between 5-15 mph tonight. Low temperatures get down to lower 30's by the early morning.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
At state track, Pocatello girls capture team title, Highland girls finish fifth

BOISE — As the races winded down and the point totals zoomed into focus, Rick Call became a center of attention. Pocatello’s head track coach started hearing from everyone and their mom: From the Skyline coaches, who walked across the Dona Larsen field to congratulate him on his girls’ state championship. From his wife, who called to alert him of the news. From Pocatello AD Robert Parker, who texted the same. “But until we have that in our hands,” Call said, “we’re not positive.” ...
POCATELLO, ID

