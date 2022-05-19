ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Del Rio Sector Border agents arrest man wanted in connection to murder of Mexican politician

myfoxzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrest a man, wanted by the Mexican government in connection with the murder of a Mexican politician, May 17. Eagle Pass Station agents detained the 25-year-old Mexican national after he...

www.myfoxzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Half of the Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Overflowing the Entire U.S. Border Are Caught in Del Rio

DEL RIO  – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station apprehended six large groups of illegal aliens within a 36-hour period, May 16-17, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. The U.S. Border Patrol categorizes groups of 100 or more illegal aliens as “large groups.” During the current fiscal year, Del Rio Sector has encountered 112 such groups, which accounts for approximately half the large groups encountered by Border Patrol nationwide. Around noon, May 16, agents encountered 158 illegals just after making illegal entry into the United…
DEL RIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott in Eagle Pass, Holds Briefing on Border Security

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) toured the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) border security assets after an aerial tour of the Texas-Mexico border on Monday, in Eagle Pass. The governor was joined by Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant General of the Texas Military...
TEXAS STATE
The Uvalde Leader-News

Three escape from county jail Monday morning

Voters decide: Martinez, Fowler and Rutledge win UCISD election; Flores gains council position – A 10-year veteran of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees was voted out of office Saturday when school and municipal elections were conducted. Allen Mize, board chairman, was the only incumbent among five candidates for three trustee positions that will be filled by Maria Elena Munoz Martinez, who received 837 votes; Robert Cole Fowler with 717; and Brent Edwin Rutledge, 690. Mize received 396 votes, coming in fourth in a race decided by 9.75 percent of registered voters. Luz Cuevas was fifth with 261 votes. … In the city of Uvalde, where voters in District 2 chose a new council representative, John H. Flores edged out J. Steven McNew, 123 votes to 112. Flores said he is looking forward to being a part of the future growth in Uvalde, and he hopes to tackle issues such as city streets and betterment of youth while in office.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy