Boston, MA

Two Teenage Males in Custody Following the Recovery of Two Loaded Firearms at Charlestown High School

By Boston Police
 4 days ago

INCIDENT #1: At about 10:10 AM on Thursday May 19, 2022, officers assigned to District A-15 (Charlestown) assisted by members of the BPD School Police Unit arrested a 13-year-old male from Hyde Park after responding to a call for a recovered firearm at Charlestown High School located at 240 Medford...

Two Juvenile Males Arrested Following a Call for Shots Fired in Mattapan

At about 10:01 pm on May 21, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 10 Middleton Street in Mattapan and made an on-site firearm arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile of Dorchester and a 14-year-old of Boston. Before arrival,...
BOSTON, MA
Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
Youth Violence Strike Force Makes On-Site Firearm Arrest

At about 11:00 PM on May 20, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Harrison Avenue, resulting in a firearm arrest of Herod Brown-Carter, 34, of Haywood, CA. Officers were on directed patrol in the area...
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Aggravated Assault in Mission Hill

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual shown in the images above in relation to an Aggravated Assault in the area of 82 Hillside Street in Mission Hill, that occurred at approximately 12:05 pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The suspect is described as a thin black male in his 20s, wearing a black winter hat, a yellow hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black/ gray sneakers.
Missing Person Alert: Missing Keyana Jackson of Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is issuing a missing person alert and asking for the public’s help in efforts to locate 15-year-old Keyana “KJ” Jackson of Boston. She was last seen on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in the area of Charlestown High School. She is described as a black Hispanic female, standing about 5’6” with blonde/brown hair.
