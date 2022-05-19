Rollins tracker: How Toledo basketball star fared at NBA draft combine

University of Toledo basketball standout Ryan Rollins participated in the NBA draft combine this week in Chicago.

Here is how Rollins fared, according to available results.

Strength and agility

■ Three quarter sprint: 3.07 seconds (tied for first overall)

■ Lane agility: 11.26 seconds (29th)

■ Shuttle run: 3.28 seconds (43rd)

■ Standing vertical leap: 30.5 inches (14th)

■ Max vertical leap: 36.4 inches (15th)

Shooting

■ College corner left: 60 percent (tied-9th)

■ Off dribble college break left: 56.7 percent (T-19th)

■ On the move: 48 percent (T-22nd)

First scrimmage



Rollins scored 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting in 11 minutes of action for Team Weaver, in a scrimmage at the combine against Team Curry. He also contributed five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and he blocked a shot. Team Curry won, 100-81. Rollins was tied for third on the team in scoring.

Second scrimmage

Rollins opted not to play in his second scrimmage.

His thoughts

“It was a good experience being among some of the top college guys and something I won’t take for granted, because I’m blessed to be in this position. I think I did pretty good, not my best, but I think I showed scouts flashes of what I can do to help their organization.”

National reaction

“Toledo's Ryan Rollins didn't have a huge line, but still showed quite a bit of talent with the ball in his hands, changing speeds smoothly to create for himself and others. The 19-year old with a 6'10 wingspan has a ways to go physically, but has intriguing long-term upside.” — Jonathan Givony, ESPN

“Toledo's Ryan Rollins plays with a great pace with the ball in his hands. He's a confident dribbler and more shifty and slithery than I realized. He was confident attacking and showed he can do much more than just shoot from the perimeter.” — Kyle Irving, The Sporting News

Our analysis

Rollins did really well at the combine and might’ve help himself sneak into the first round of the draft. It would be surprising if he went undrafted at this point.