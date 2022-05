Mobile market has already become powerful enough to compete with desktop one. Smartphone availability enabled a lot of handy app features that enable access on the go and offline access. Mobile devices have their own specifics and requirements, that differ from desktop ones. Web applications are web-oriented, meaning that it can be reached from the browser. Mobile apps are created and based on the mobile OS platform specifics. Web apps can not compete with mobile apps, because they are created for a specific OS, so mobile apps can use all the possible mobile device capabilities.

