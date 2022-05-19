PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates as Rory McIlroy sets pace and Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy finally found the fast start he has been craving in a major to leave playing partner Tiger Woods trailing in his wake in the 104th US PGA Championship .

Since winning the last of his four majors in the 2014 US PGA, McIlroy had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of golf’s four biggest tournaments, his latest effort being a one-over-par 73 in April’s Masters.

But, perhaps inspired by being paired with Woods and Jordan Spieth – who is chasing the career grand slam in Tulsa – it was a different story on the opening day at Southern Hills, where Woods won the 13th of his 15 majors in 2007.

McIlroy carded seven birdies and two bogeys in an opening 65 to set the clubhouse target on five under par, a shot ahead of the American pair Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge.

Woods had played his first five holes in two under par but struggled from then on and admitted his right leg – which he feared could have to be amputated following last year’s car crash – was not “feeling as good as I would like”. The 46-year-old eventually signed for a four-over-par 74, with Spieth returning a 72.