ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates as Rory McIlroy sets pace and Tiger Woods falters

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lakM_0fk4L6oh00

Rory McIlroy finally found the fast start he has been craving in a major to leave playing partner Tiger Woods trailing in his wake in the 104th US PGA Championship .

Since winning the last of his four majors in the 2014 US PGA, McIlroy had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of golf’s four biggest tournaments, his latest effort being a one-over-par 73 in April’s Masters.

But, perhaps inspired by being paired with Woods and Jordan Spieth – who is chasing the career grand slam in Tulsa – it was a different story on the opening day at Southern Hills, where Woods won the 13th of his 15 majors in 2007.

McIlroy carded seven birdies and two bogeys in an opening 65 to set the clubhouse target on five under par, a shot ahead of the American pair Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge.

Woods had played his first five holes in two under par but struggled from then on and admitted his right leg – which he feared could have to be amputated following last year’s car crash – was not “feeling as good as I would like”. The 46-year-old eventually signed for a four-over-par 74, with Spieth returning a 72.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Has Tiger Woods just created a new nickname for Jordan Spieth?

Tiger Woods loves a good nickname. Afterall, he has ownership of the most iconic one in the sporting world. In case you didn't know, his late father Earl called him Tiger in honour of a fellow soldier and good friend. Woods, 46, always loves to needle competitors with nicknames of...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Watching Tiger Woods Struggle Today

Just like many fans around the golf world, Paige Spiranac hates seeing Tiger Woods struggle the way he is this Saturday. The all-time great golfer is clearly in some serious pain as he limps his way around the golf course at Southern Hills. "It’s hard watching Tiger be in so...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Nearly Stumbled Before His Tee Time

Tiger Woods' third round at Southern Hills is just underway. Before he took the tee, however, he nearly stumbled into a bunker. Woods was practicing his short game just 30 minutes before his tee time. As he was walking to the bottom of the bunker, he lost his footing. Thankfully,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
The Independent

Tiger Woods withdraws from US PGA following his worst round at event

Tiger Woods withdrew from the US PGA Championship on Saturday evening, hours after recording his worst score in the event.Woods made the halfway cut with a shot to spare at Southern Hills, but struggled to a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.That left the 46-year-old 12 over par and tied for last among the 79 players to make the halfway cut and his subsequent withdrawal came as no surprise.Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/I4TiYAgvoM— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022Tournament officials had announced while Woods was still on the course that he would...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods retires: "I have pain in my foot"

The PGA Championship loses the most anticipated protagonist: Tiger Woods. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a third round characterized by cold, rain and wind, the Californian retired from the second male Major who, at the end of the "moving day", sees, surprisingly, the Chilean Guillermo "Mito "Pereira, with a score of 201 (68 64 69, -9) hits.
TULSA, OK
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm's wild drive at US PGA leaves ESPN anchor with bloodied face

Jon Rahm's wild drive hit an ESPN anchor directly in the face and left her covered in blood, it has been reported. The stray drive from the former World No.1 and 2021 U.S. Open champion struck Sage Steel during in the opening round of the PGA Championship. It happened on...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To What Paige Spiranac Said About Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was playing through some serious pain on Saturday in Round 3 of the PGA Championship. While Woods was able to make it through the round, he decided to withdraw from the tournament. Woods will not be playing on Sunday. The golf world was in pain watching Woods. "It’s...
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Tiger Woods calls out Scott Van Pelt for fashion faux pas

It’s been a big week for Tiger Woods. The golf legend gritted and grinded (and add another -ed verb) to make the PGA cut on Friday with a one-under 69 at Southern Hills. On a week that made Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler look like mere mortals, Woods made shot after shot on the second-round back-nine to survive and advance into the weekend.
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Has 1 Piece Of Advice For Phil Mickelson

Legendary golfer turned TV analyst Nick Faldo has one piece of advice for controversial star Phil Mickelson. Mickelson, one of the most-popular players in PGA Tour history, withdrew from the PGA Championship this week. He didn't play in The Masters earlier this year, following his controversial comments on the Saudi League.
GOLF
The Spun

Sage Steele Issues Statement After Getting Hit By Golf Ball At PGA Championship

ESPN anchor Sage Steele was reportedly "covered in blood" on Thursday at the PGA Championship after being hit in the face by a drive from Jon Rahm. An eyewitness told The Quadrilateral they saw Steele "on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area." She was at Southern Hills Country Club this week to cover the second major of the year.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Calls For Ban At Major Tournaments

It sounds like Kirk Herbstreit is not a fan of the "get in the hole" guys at golf tournaments. During the Justin Thomas-Will Zalatoris three-hole playoff to decide the PGA Championship on Sunday, Herbstreit expressed his disapproval with the common practice. "Think the time has come the @PGATOUR ban the...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jena Sims Shares Racy Bachelorette Party Photos

Brooks Koepka didn't have a great weekend at the PGA Championship, as the two-time winner failed to make the cut in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It hasn't been a great year on the course for the four-time major champion. It's been pretty good off of it, at least. Koepka is engaged to...
TULSA, OK
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Justin Thomas and each golfer from $15 million pool

History and a substantial $15 million purse were on the line at the 104th PGA Championship as action concluded at Southern Hills on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. World No. 9 Justin Thomas captured not only his second Wanamaker Trophy but also his second winning check in the PGA Championship, bringing home a cool $2.7 million for his come-from-behind effort.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Hall of Famer John Smoltz shares story on pitching full-speed to Tiger Woods

If Tiger Woods wasn’t a golfer, what would he be? Well, probably not a baseball player. Former longtime Atlanta Braves pitcher and baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz joined Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN’s broadcast of the PGA Championship, and gave fans that were up early Saturday morning a treat with a story about Woods hitting against him in batting practice.
MLB
CBS DFW

Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

Justin Thomas is a major champion when he least expected it.Thomas matched a PGA Championship record Sunday when he rallied from a seven-shot deficit at Southern Hills, and then saved his most exquisite shot-making for a three-hole playoff to defeat Will Zalatoris.He closed with a 3-under 67, matching the low score of a final round made difficult more by nerves than the wind. He seized control in the playoff with a 3-wood to 35 feet on the 301-yard 17th hole for a two-putt birdie.He tapped in for par and stood erect with a smile, a mixture of joy and disbelief."I...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Amanda Renner Reacts To Mito Pereira's Interview

Mito Pereira is leading the PGA Championship. The 27-year-old Chilean golfer is at 9-under for the tournament, heading into the final round on Sunday. Following Saturday's round, he spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Renner. "It's pretty awesome to hear ... It didn't feel real," Pereira said regarding his PGA Championship...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

661K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy