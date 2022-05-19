ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals call up Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, two of their top prospects

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429dcw_0fk4L1P400

The St. Louis Cardinals at 20-17, are doing fine when compared to last season. But they’re still in second place behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

Not to worry, because they’re about to get some major reinforcements by the names of Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore, courtesy of their minor-league affiliates.

Down below we break down what each of the club’s top prospects can immediately offer the Cards in 2022.

What Nolan Gorman brings to the Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMYmo_0fk4L1P400
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Who is Nolan Gorman? Many Cards fans likely are quite familiar with the No. 29 ranked prospect on the MLB top-100 list, but just in case, here goes nothing.

With Gorman being promoted to the majors for his first time at the age of 22, it’s no doubt an exciting time for him and his supporters, but Cards fans should be on the edge of their seats too.

Gorman plays both second and third base, but has since transitioned full time to second after Nolan Arenado’s arrival last season. According to Katie Woo , Gorman is set to make his major league debut on Friday, starting at second.

The 6-foot-1 lefty was drafted in the first round in 2018 thanks to his elite power potential, yet Gorman also has a plus-plus arm which helps him make up for less than ideal fundamentals from a fielding standpoint.

Make no mistake, Gorman is reaching the bigs due to his bat, not his glove. But after getting off to a scalding start with 15 home runs in just 34 games at the Triple-A level, it’s time to see what this kid can do against stiffer competition. The Cards are now ready to give him that chance, so grab your popcorn.

Related: MLB power rankings 2022: Houston Astros challenging Yankees for No. 1 spot

Potential impact of Matthew Liberatore’s MLB debut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjWal_0fk4L1P400
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Like Gorman, Matthew Liberatore is another top prospect within the Cardinals’ system. Also a lefty, Liberatore is a starting pitcher who’s set to make his major league debut on Saturday.

Liberatore is also 22 and a former first-round pick, and now he’s the 39th-ranked prospect in all of baseball.

At 6-foot-4, Liberatore takes advantage of his big frame to bring big-time velocity to the plate, routinely reaching 95 or 96 on his fastball. But he also mixes in two breaking balls, with a 12-6 curveball that sits in the upper 70s, while utilizing a slider touching the upper 80s with a good amount of movement. He even has a changeup that helps him change speeds even more to keep hitters guessing in the box.

Although he doesn’t have any one pitch that seriously outranks his others, Liberatore has strong command of all of them and should have no trouble getting hitters out at the next level either.

It’s gonna be an exciting week for Cardinals fans.

Related: MLB games today: MLB schedule, TV info, scores and key dates

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis linked to Frankie Montas

The St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to A’s star Frankie Montas, but a deal would appear to be unlikely. With Jack Flaherty on the Injured List, the St. Louis Cardinals pitching depth has been tested. In turn, they have seen some brilliant pitching performances from Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright. Dakota Hudson has pitched well after a slow start. But they have also seen struggles from Jordan Hicks and Steven Matz.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Tim Anderson accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson accused Josh Donaldson of making a racist comment toward him during Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees. Donaldson and Anderson jawed at each other between innings during Saturday’s game, which appeared to be lingering bad feelings about a controversial play last week. After the game, Anderson claimed that Donaldson had said “what’s up, Jackie” to him when the two passed each other on the field during the first inning.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Saturday lineup against Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gorman will rest after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Edmundo Sosa was chosen as Saturday's shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on three batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a .431 expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Liberatore
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Pete Alonso
ClutchPoints

Yankees lose Joey Gallo following worrying injury update

The New York Yankees were dealt a brutal update ahead of their doubleheader on Sunday. With two games against the Chicago White Sox on the docket for Sunday, the Yankees will be without a pair of key players for both legs, and potentially longer. According to the team, Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka were placed on the COVID-19 Injured List.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Knicks#The St Louis Cardinals#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy