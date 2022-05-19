ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Style Leggings, Which I'm Sure Have Become Your Favorite Pants After Everything We've Been Through Recently

 4 days ago

Ahhh, the infamous leggings, the ones that troll the internet as "not pants."

Most of us have a stack of jet-black leggings piled so high in our closets that the question never arises as to if we should wear jeans that day or not.

As the world shifts into a more comfortable and flexible style when it comes to our wardrobe, many folks have been pushing the issue by attempting to wear this skin-tight silhouette into the office.

If you are someone who loves to wear this glorified version of sweatpants, we have a few ways you can strut your stuff with these legging-inspired outfits.

Let's get comfortable and stylish as we flex an elevated runway-inspired look with leggings paired with an oversized blazer. Trust me. You'll thank me later.

It's interesting to see how the industry evolves. One-minute leggings are completely out of context.

The next, you're running late, it's chilly, and you grab an oversized business blazer, leggings, and baseball cap to start your day.

Those who enjoy this style also look to include many layers such as hoodies, blouses, and sweaters. In this case, the more layers, the better. Grab a tote bag and sneakers to complete this look.

Nothing screams running errands and grabbing coffee with your friends other than leggings, a black t-shirt, or a hoodie, all paired with a black leather jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQOeH_0fk4Kslb00
vladdeep - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

This all-black look is everything. Especially when you choose to pair it with aviators and low-bun, add some hoops or a gold necklace as a way to enhance the afternoon errand aesthetic.

Now, sure, jet black leggings can be found in almost every closet. However, you must consider the latex/faux leather leggings.

This sleek look paired with an oversized sweater, combat boots, and large coat is a classic.

This style of legging is also perfect for a night out. Try adding a sleek black blouse or crop top and heels. I can see Paris Hilton now. This look is "sliving."

If you really want to aim for a "sliving" moment just like our legging-loving celebrities, throw in some designer accessories like sunglasses and handbags to cop this popular enriching lifestyle.

So going out is not your style, but comfort and causal in the office sound more like it? The best way to walk into the office feeling confident that you won't be sent home for a dress code violation is only to wear tops that cover your behind.

Yes, we all know. These tight-fitting "pants" are horrible compared to our classic skinny jeans. Avoid the controversy while sporting a loose-fitting top that covers the essentials, or grab a long cardigan to ensure you are not forced to leave the office in embarrassment.

I hope these legging-inspired tips and tricks allow you to feel more comfy and confident!

