Man caught on camera stealing puppy from Middletown pet shop

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
The owners of a Middletown pet shop are hoping the public can identify a man accused of taking one of the puppies.

Video posted on Facebook from the Pet Shoppe on Highway 35 in Middletown shows a man playing with the 9-week-old Cockapoo puppy. The video then shows the man scooping the puppy up and running out of the store.

The owners say that the man drove away in a black Nissan Rogue.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The owners say that they are offering a $1,000 reward for the puppy’s safe return. They say that if it is not fed properly, it could die.

Anyone who may have any information should contact the Middletown Police Department.

News 12

Officers rescue father, 3 sons lost in Manorville woods

Police say officers located a family of four that was lost in a wooded area in Manorville on Sunday night. The family, including a 41-year-old man and his 13, 10 and 8-year-old sons, left their vehicle at the entrance of Manorville Hills County Park, located on County Road 11 and took bicycles onto the trail.
MANORVILLE, NY
NBC New York

Dad, 3 Young Sons Saved After Scare in Long Island Woods

A father and his three young sons who got lost in a Long Island park after they couldn't get a signal to track their parked car, then lost cellphone use entirely, were rescued by Suffolk Police after more than two hours Sunday night, authorities say. The West Babylon man took...
WEST BABYLON, NY
News 12

Clarkstown PD: 2-year-old boy drowns in pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool on Sunday at a home in Nanuet. The Clarkstown Police Department says it responded to 82 Tennyson Drive at 8:05 p.m. where family members had removed the child from the pool and were performing CPR. Responders attempted lifesaving measures and took the...
NANUET, NY
News 12

Police: 5 people hospitalized following Brentwood crash

Police say five people were hospitalized following a crash in Brentwood. According to police, the incident happened on Wicks Road and McKinley Street around 11 p.m. Sunday. Suffolk police say three cars were involved in the crash. No word on what led up to the incident. However, News 12 has...
BRENTWOOD, NY
NBC New York

Toddler Drowns in NY Pool Amid Blazing Weekend Heat

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New York's Rockland County over the weekend, authorities said Monday, as they investigate what they describe to be a "tragic incident." Clarkstown Police say they responded to a Tennyson Drive home in Nanuet after getting a call about a possible drowning...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: 1 person killed in 2-car crash in Westport

One person is dead following a two-car crash on Saugatuck Avenue in Westport. Police say the two cars collided, causing extensive damage to both. There was one person in each vehicle. The first driver was injured but able to speak with emergency responders. The other driver was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Fire officials: Bathroom exhaust fans can cause fires

The Monroe Fire Department is sounding the alarm that bathroom and attic fires are being caused by exhaust fans that aren't being properly maintained. Officials say the fans should be cleaned every six months because they can collect lint and dust and result in a fire. They say most fans...
