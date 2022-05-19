Man caught on camera stealing puppy from Middletown pet shop

The owners of a Middletown pet shop are hoping the public can identify a man accused of taking one of the puppies.

Video posted on Facebook from the Pet Shoppe on Highway 35 in Middletown shows a man playing with the 9-week-old Cockapoo puppy. The video then shows the man scooping the puppy up and running out of the store.

The owners say that the man drove away in a black Nissan Rogue.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The owners say that they are offering a $1,000 reward for the puppy’s safe return. They say that if it is not fed properly, it could die.

Anyone who may have any information should contact the Middletown Police Department.