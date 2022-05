SUNBURY, Pa. — The man suspected of killing a man last week in Sunbury is now in custody. Police have charged the man's father with hindering their investigation. Police say Ajani Uhuru, 23, of Sunbury, was arrested Monday afternoon in Philadelphia. He is accused of killing a man inside a Sunbury convenience store last Thursday. Uhuru was arrested in Philadelphia and is being brought back to face homicide charges.

SUNBURY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO