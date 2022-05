EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Archeology invites the public to visit its new Pop-Up Photography exhibition opening Wednesday. The exhibit will showcase art images of Jornada Mogollon Petroglyphs (rock art) taken by award-winning Las Cruces native photographer, Wayne Suggs. His photographs showcase his captivation with rock art and surrounding landscape as a way to emphasize the preservation of the rocks and landscape.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO