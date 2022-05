Imagine it's a beautiful Sunday evening in Michigan and you decide to take your dog for a walk, something you do every evening. While you're strolling down the road, enjoying the spring weather, all of a sudden a maniac with a hatchet comes out of nowhere and attacks you. Sound frightening, right? Well, that's exactly what happened to a man in Manistique, Michigan.

MANISTIQUE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO