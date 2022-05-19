VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in Carthage, Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox received a video of a funnel cloud in Southwest Carthage, Missouri.
Amy Black shared the video with OzarksFirst. It was taken at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 19.MORE STORM COVERAGE: A devastating tornado hit Battlefield on May 4, 2003. Here’s some of our coverage
Meteorologists said the storm was warned as a severe thunderstorm with a possible tornado tag.
Download our WEATHER APP in the Apple Store
Download our WEATHER APP in the Google Play StoreCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 1