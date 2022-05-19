VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in Carthage, Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox received a video of a funnel cloud in Southwest Carthage, Missouri.

Amy Black shared the video with OzarksFirst. It was taken at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 19.

Meteorologists said the storm was warned as a severe thunderstorm with a possible tornado tag.

