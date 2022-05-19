Tornado Warning for portions of St. Charles and St. Louis Counties

St. Louis Weather:

Tornado Warning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you get an emergency alert on your phone from the National Weather Service? A Tornado Warning has been issued for St. Louis, St. Charles, Madison, and Jersey counties until 5:45 pm.

A tornado watch means that the conditions in our atmosphere are favorable for severe weather. But as soon as a tornado warning is issued , it’s time to take cover inside of a sturdy structure because severe weather is immediate or actively occurring.

The phone alert states: “Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Check media.”

Today is a great example of our active weather pattern . A midday storm, then a break …then more storms. That break in the rain today was an opportunity for the atmosphere to recharge for a severe threat that will be around into the evening.

Another round of storm energy will be here late Friday night and Saturday. More severe weather will be possible too. Cooler air drives in for the start of next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.