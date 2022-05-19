ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Homes Under the Hammer - Series 25: Episode 16

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDion follows progress at a terrace in Crewe and...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes Under The Hammer#West Midlands#Hull
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
BBC

Elaine Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Jamaica after missing Birmingham event

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won a 100m race in her native Jamaica two days after pulling out of the Birmingham Diamond League event. Thompson-Herah, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic champion over 100m and 200m, won in 10.94 seconds in Kingston. The 29-year-old missed the Birmingham meeting after complaining of shoulder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Potters Bar: Buses catch fire at town centre transport depot

A number of buses have caught fire at a town centre transport depot. Heavy smoke drifted across Potters Bar after Hertfordshire crews were called to the scene on the High Street at 14:36 BST. Eyewitness Shaun Cunningham said he heard an "unbelievable noise that sounded like a jet" and he...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ava White: Boy showed 'callous disregard after stabbing girl'

A boy accused of murdering schoolgirl Ava White showed a "callous disregard" after her stabbing, a court has heard. Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death in Liverpool on 25 November 2021. A 14-year-old, who denies murder and manslaughter, claims he accidentally stabbed Ava in self-defence after a row over...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Barnsley crash: Driver killed as L-plate van hits tree

A man died when the van he was driving hit a tree in South Yorkshire. Police said the grey VW Transporter, which was displaying L-plates, crashed in Ben Bank Road in Silkstone Common, Barnsley, at about 09:00 BST on Friday. The 22-year-old driver was taken to hospital but died a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Brothers jailed for Rotherham mobility scooter row killing

Two brothers have been jailed for killing a man in a row over a mobility scooter. Gareth Leach, 28, and Kyle Martin, 22, assaulted Dean Williamson, 45, at his Rotherham home, after he had stolen the disability aid from their mother. He died in hospital hours after the attack on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Church founded by St David pupil to hold final service

A church founded by a pupil of St David, the patron saint of Wales, is set to hold its final service due to dwindling congregations. Believed to have been started in 583, St Madoc of Ferns in Haroldston West is closing 1,439 years after being used as a place of worship.
WORLD
BBC

Two men jailed for murdering Rochdale taxi driver in burger row

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a taxi driver after he asked one of them to stop eating a chicken burger and chips in his car. Ali Asghar, 39, suffered catastrophic head injuries after being attacked in Rochdale and was left "unrecognisable". Connor McPartland, 20, and Martin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ricky Gervais' After Life inspired Nottingham bench vandalised

A bench inspired by the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show about loss has been broken into bits by vandals. The After Life bench in Nottingham's Arboretum was one of 25 donated to councils by streaming service Netflix and suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). Nottingham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Second arrest after boy, 2, falls from Leicester flat window

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of neglect after a two-year-old boy fell from a second-storey flat window in Leicester. The toddler was taken to hospital following the fall at Aadams Apartments, in Frog Island, on Saturday but has since been discharged. A 23-year-old woman from Leicester, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to rapes

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has entered not guilty pleas to nine charges of sexual offences against six women. Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, denied all the charges, which include seven of rape, at Chester Crown Court. The French international is also accused of sexual assault and attempted rape. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy