Premier League

How Premier League final day could unfold from epic title race conclusion, battle for Europe and relegation nail-biters

By Martin Lipton
 4 days ago

THE Prem season will go down to the wire on Sunday.

But not just the battle for the crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGMGa_0fk4GbZy00
Liverpool and Man City are battling it out for the Premier League title Credit: AP

As it stands, EIGHT of the ten final-day matches will have something riding on them.

And while the main interest, rightly, will be on the fight for supremacy between Manchester City and Liverpool, millions of pounds will also be resting on matters through the rest of the table.

SunSport goes through just what is at stake.

Title Race

A SIMPLE equation for Pep Guardiola’s City - beat Aston Villa at The Etihad and it does not matter what Liverpool do at home to Wolves.

Liverpool’s win at Southampton means they trail the champions by a point and with a vastly inferior goal difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4395ja_0fk4GbZy00
Man City lead Liverpool in the title race by one point and a much better goal difference Credit: EPA

In simple terms, the Merseysiders HAVE to win and hope that City do not.

Even a draw for Liverpool would not be enough if City were to lose, although, mathematically, a 6-0 City defeat coupled with a 5-5 draw at Anfield would mean a PLAY-OFF for the crown.

Not. Going. To. Happen.

Champions League spots

CHELSEA were confirmed in the top four after Arsenal’s shocker at Newcastle and their draw with Leicester all-but secured third - they are three points and 18 goals clear of Spurs.

Tottenham are in the box seat for fourth following their end of season run and Arsenal’s implosion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYX9d_0fk4GbZy00
Spurs are in pole position to claim fourth ahead of rivals Arsenal Credit: Alamy

Antonio Conte’s men are two points ahead and with a goal difference of +24, compared to Arsenal’s +9.

Theoretically, Arsenal could win by 16 against Everton. Theoretically. But, well...

A point at already-relegated Norwich and Spurs have a lock on fourth and that Champions League bounty.

But plenty of Tottenham fans are already recalling the last day of the 2015-16 season when they needed a point at doomed Newcastle to take second and finish above the Gunners for the first time in 20 years.

They lost 5-1.

Europe

MANCHESTER UNITED and West Ham are assured of European football but not certain yet which competition they are playing in.

A United victory at home to Crystal Palace would confirm them in sixth and a place in the final play-off round to join Arsenal or Spurs in the Europa League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xjeL_0fk4GbZy00
West Ham are pushing for a place in the Europa League with Man Utd Credit: Getty

That would mean the Hammers finishing seventh and taking the Conference League place.

But a West Ham win at Brighton would be enough for sixth if United fail to beat Palace, consigning the Old Trafford outfit to the third-tier competition.

Relegation

NORWICH and Watford began preparing for life back in the Championship weeks ago but the final place in the down elevator is still uncertain.

Everton took the chance to extend their top-flight stay to 69 seasons by beating Crystal Palace on Thursday after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win which sparked wild scenes at Goodison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSFRh_0fk4GbZy00
Leeds are in the relegation zone heading into the final day of the season Credit: Getty

So the pressure is off their match at the Emirates.

That means it is a last-day battle between Leeds and Burnley, who leapfrogged back out of the drop zone with a point at Villa.

Leeds, who travel to Brentford on Sunday, know they must better the Clarets’ result in their final game at home to Newcastle as they sit level on 35 points but Jesse Marsch's team are 20 goals behind.

Therefore Burnley simply can match whatever Leeds do to ensure another season in the Premier League.

Chelsea F.C.
