ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Stephanie McMahon Announces ‘Leave of Absence’ From WWE

By Joe Otterson
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Stephanie McMahon has announced she will be taking a leave of absence from WWE , as reported in Variety .

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” McMahon wrote on Twitter. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

McMahon currently serves as chief brand officer of WWE. The daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, she has been with the company in various capacity for decades. That includes stints on camera as both a wrestler and authority figure.

McMahon did not elaborate further on the reason for leave from the sports entertainment giant. Variety previously reported that McMahon’s husband, Paul “ Triple H ” Levesque, had suffered a “cardiac event” and underwent surgery in September 2021. Levesque has since recovered but revealed in an interview with Stephen A. Smith that he feared he would die before going under the knife. He and McMahon have three children together—daughters Vaughn Evelyn Levesque, Murphy Claire Levesque, and Aurora Rose Levesque.

Variety most recently spoke with McMahon in 2021 ahead of the company’s return to a regular live event touring schedule after such events were shut down by the pandemic.

“I think I can speak for everybody that touches the WWE Universe—whether it is our fans, our Superstars, our employees, or our partners—we absolutely cannot wait to get back together and come back home where we belong,” she said at the time.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Golf League Pitches PGA Players in Bid to Beat Norman Tour

Click here to read the full article. If you thought Greg Norman’s LIV Golf operation was the only new series of tournaments in which 12 teams of four would compete in 54-hole Ryder Cup style matches for (lots of) guaranteed money, you were wrong. The Premier Golf League, founded by Andy Gardner, came up with the format first. The Saudi Public Investment fund expressed interest as an early backer before splitting off to pursue its own version of the same idea, which turned into Norman’s LIV Golf Invitational series. While Norman vacuumed up headlines about the initiative, the PGL hasn’t given up....
GOLF
Sportico

PGA Tour and Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Speed Towards Legal Collision Course

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, the PGA Tour denied the requests of members who sought to play in the LIV Golf’s London event on June 9-11. The move is the latest in an ongoing saga pitting the Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, against LIV and its commissioner, Greg Norman, The denials also generate a concrete action that could be challenged in court and spark a lengthy legal fight that transforms golf’s labor market. The denials, PGA Tour executive Tyler Dennis wrote, were made “in accordance with the PGA Tour Tournament regulations” and “in the best interest...
TENNIS
Sportico

Bally Sports+ Aims for June Streaming Debut Aided by $635M Loan

Click here to read the full article. In advance of the soft launch of its direct-to-consumer service, Diamond Sports Group on Wednesday took the wraps off its pricing plan and brand strategy while introducing a new board of managers chaired by former Fox Sports president and COO Randy Freer. Speaking to investors during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Sinclair Broadcasting Group CEO Chris Ripley revealed that the new Bally Sports DTC platform will carry the inevitable “+” suffix and be available to subscribers at a rate of $188.99 per year, or for a monthly fee of $19.99. The latter figure is...
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Very Positive Update On Triple H’s WWE Status

That is some great news. Wrestlers are larger than life characters, but there are things about them that are quite normal. Unfortunately some of these things are negative, and you do not know when someone is going to have some serious problems. That was the case with a wrestling legend last year, but now things seem to have taken a turn for the positive for once.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Triple H
Person
Stephen A Smith
PWMania

Sasha Banks and Naomi Indefinitely Suspended By WWE, Latest Backstage News

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been placed on indefinite suspension by WWE, and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned soon. As previously reported, Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday’s WWE RAW due to alleged creative differences. They reportedly left the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with WWE Talent Relations chief John Laurinaitis.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Removes Sasha Banks And Naomi From More Content

The repercussions of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE “Raw” during the show continue. On the heels of pulling all of the Boss and Glow Connection’s merchandise from WWE Shop, the company has now removed each superstar’s Facebook pages. When you attempt to find them with the Facebook search bar, the official accounts for each woman are nowhere to be located.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Detail On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Departure, Team Mostly Gone

That sounds connected. There have been all kinds of people leaving WWE over the last few years, with several of the names leaving the company without making the decision themselves. While many of them have been on the active roster, there have been a lot of names who have been let go that do not appear on camera. It turns out that some were related to a prominent name who left as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leave Of Absence#Combat
Yardbarker

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, Becky Lynch segment set for WWE Raw

For the second time since his return to WWE, Cody Rhodes is set for a match against The Miz. WWE has announced that Rhodes vs. Miz will take place on Monday's episode of Raw. In what was Rhodes' first match on Raw since 2016, he defeated Miz when they faced off on the April 11 edition of the show.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Contract Ramifications For Sasha Banks And Naomi

WWE reportedly has the option of freezing both Sasha Banks and Naomi’s contracts while they are suspended by the company. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is due to the wording of the contracts both wrestlers signed. Because the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were suspended for failing to perform when they walked out of the building prior to last week’s “Raw,” WWE has the option to freeze their deals. This would mean that the time frame of their contracts would be paused, and they would be stopped from progressing rather than continuing to roll towards expiration. This is normally done when talent is unable to perform, as WWE doesn’t want to lose out on potential dates.
WWE
PWMania

The Usos Crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown

The Usos are Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Randy Orton and Riddle in the main event of this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown to become the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered in the finish, assisting Jey Uso in taking out Riddle as they were fighting on the top turnbuckle. Paul Heyman had been on commentary and ended up getting involved.
WWE
Yardbarker

Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Sasha Banks & Naomi, Ric Flair

This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter: Sasha Banks & Naomi walk out of Raw, Ric Flair returning to the ring. Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the WWE taping on Monday. What were the plans, where were things going, how did it go down, what was the reaction, what is the not talked about story that was the key to all of this.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/23)

Tonight, WWE RAW airs live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, with further build-up for the upcoming Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event. The main event will feature The Miz facing Cody Rhodes in a singles match and Bobby Lashley’s All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos. While...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Sportico

Esports Industry Hopes ‘Free-to-Play’ Shift Provides Needed Lift

Click here to read the full article. The video game industry is in the midst of a significant business model shift. Publishers have started to pivot from the unit-sales model they have relied on for the last 40 years, toward the free-to-play approach popularized over the last half decade (see: Halo Infinite, Call of Duty Warzone). “There’s no technology disruption causing that. It is totally consumer driven,” Mike Sepso (CEO, Vindex) said. While the transition is likely to cause some short-term pain for many publishers, the gaming executive believes it is unquestionably in their long-term best interests to make it....
VIDEO GAMES
Sportico

Fanatics Adds Lydia Jett, Jonathan Mildenhall to Board Amid Growth

Click here to read the full article. Fanatics has added two board members as it pushes into new areas like NFTs, trading cards and sports betting. The company has appointed SoftBank managing partner Lydia Jett and TwentyFirstCenturyBrand executive chair Jonathan Mildenhall to help provide strategic vision and industry experience at a time of rapid growth. The Fanatics board, chaired by CEO Michael Rubin, is now comprised of 10 people. “Fanatics is in the midst of incredible transformation and the deep expertise and insight that Lydia and Jonathan both bring to the board will be vital as we unlock a new digital experience...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Genius Sports Earnings Boosted by Second Spectrum, New Gambling States

Click here to read the full article. Data and analytics specialist Genius Sports reported first quarter revenue that beat expectations, as its Second Spectrum subsidiary and sports betting powered the business. Results for the quarter also had management striking an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, crediting the company’s unique business model that sees only minor increases in operating expenses as more U.S. states open up to gambling on sports. “Our business model is obviously very different to a lot of the operators. When new states come online, that gives us a huge opportunity to get more spend through...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sportico

DraftKings Sees Strong Results, Raises Projections Despite Stock Jitters

Click here to read the full article. DraftKings founder and CEO Jason Robins says the strength in sports betting is continuing unabated, as increasing revenue and better cost controls have the company seeing a better-than-forecast 2022 ahead. “What’s nice for us is we’re still in this market, and it can’t help but grow,” said Robins on a phone call. “Our customers, from what we’ve seen, continue to be incredibly strong. A lot of companies that are consumer-focused are seeing a pretty material drop-off in consumer spend due to some of the inflationary pressures and macro-economic things. We’re seeing none of the...
STOCKS
Sportico

Dubai Moves May Set Stage for a New Global Gambling Destination

Click here to read the full article. The global gaming industry’s interest in the United Arab Emirates, and more specifically Dubai, has escalated as the city has grown in economic and cultural prominence. Its reputation as a haven for high rollers and global tourists has captured the attention of gaming executives looking for new markets with a proximity to wealth. But the country’s long-standing ban on gambling has made the prospect of expansion into the region little more than a pipe dream to date. Back in April 2021, the Dubai media office denied reports that the emirate was granting licenses...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Endeavor Swings to Q1 Profit on Premium Content and Live Events

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor swung wide to a profit in Q1, fueled by the sale of Endeavor Content and big year-over-year gains for its events and talent representation units, according to  Variety. Endeavor posted net income of $517 million on revenue of $1.47 billion. The black ink was driven by a $463.6 million one-time gain stemming from the sale last year of the Endeavor Content division, which was acquired by South Korea’s CJ ENM for $775 million. Excluding the Endeavor Content gain, Endeavor’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in it about $129.2 million. The company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sportico

Sports SPAC’s Pivot to Pharma Reflects Blank-Check Market Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. Bull Horn Holdings (NASDAQ: BHSE) recently announced it has come to a definitive merger agreement with Coeptis Therapeutics (OTC: COEP), a biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapy platforms to treat patients with cancer. Bull Horn is a SPAC focused on sports and entertainment, so it’s logical to wonder if the decision to combine with a company outside of the sector is indicative of a dearth of viable sports investment opportunities. Remember, 2021 was a particularly active year for M&A, and at least a dozen SPACs in pursuit of a sports and entertainment business have...
ECONOMY
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy