Morgantown, WV

Dinosaurs roaming around Mylan Park this weekend

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJDpW_0fk4FsIs00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dinosaurs were migrating into their spots to get ready for the exhibit they will be part of this weekend.

Jurassic Quest has made its way to the Hazel & J.W Ruby Community Center located in Mylan Park. People of all ages are welcome to attend and learn more about dinosaurs, geology, biology, history, anthropology, and more. This can give adults the opportunity to rediscover childlike wonder and imagination.

Within this quest, there are over 150-million years’ worth of dinosaurs, from the Triassic, Jurassic and Crustaceous periods. It also includes an exhibit of Marine Reptiles.

Exhibits aren’t the only things to enjoy at the event. Other activities include:

  • Ride Dinosaurs
  • Megalodon & other Marine Dinosaurs
  • Dinosaur Exhibit
  • Toddler Play Zone “Tricera-Tots”
  • Fossils & Fossil Digging
  • Educational Era Exhibit
  • Dinosaurs Crafts
  • Souvenirs
  • Bounce Houses
  • Green Screen Photos
What to do in north central West Virginia this weekend

The major goal of this quest is to get kids interested in science and to, hopefully, help them want to become young scientists.

When discussing the Jurassic Quest, Captain and Dinosaur Trainer, Caleb Hughes, said, “You guys will have the privilege of petting our baby dinosaurs as you come to Jurassic Quest, something that is a huge fan favorite. If you’re over the age of 18, please be sure to bring someone that you’re faster than. For all of those under the age of 18, the velociraptors will eat any of those who don’t listen to their parents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vK9CP_0fk4FsIs00
Tyson the baby T-Rex, Dakota Raptor, and Captain Caleb Hughes (WBOY Image)

Dakota Lara, also known as “Dakota Raptor,” is the Lead Dinosaur Trainer and Performer. His job is to train the baby dinosaurs, where customers will be able to pet them. One baby dinosaur is a baby T-Rex named Tyson.

It is recommended purchase tickets online to reserve time slots. If interested in purchasing tickets, you can find them here .

Lifestyle
WBOY 12 News

Yeager Airport celebrates 75 years with Orlando travel giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For 75 years, West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) has been serving Mountain State travelers. As part of the anniversary celebration, CRW will do a travel giveaway in which a family of four can win a round-trip to Orlando International Airport. Groundbreaking for CRW, then Kanawha Airport, was held on October […]
ORLANDO, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Roaming#Crustaceous#Marine
WBOY 12 News

Webster Springs hosts 57th Annual Woodchopping Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 57th Annual Webster County Woodchopping Festival starts this week, running from May 25 to May 29, 2022.  The first day of events, Wednesday, kicks off with a pet and bicycle parade at Bakers Island recreation area in Webster Springs at 6:30 p.m.; registration is at 6 p.m. On Friday, May 27, […]
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
