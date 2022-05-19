Dinosaurs roaming around Mylan Park this weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dinosaurs were migrating into their spots to get ready for the exhibit they will be part of this weekend.

Jurassic Quest has made its way to the Hazel & J.W Ruby Community Center located in Mylan Park. People of all ages are welcome to attend and learn more about dinosaurs, geology, biology, history, anthropology, and more. This can give adults the opportunity to rediscover childlike wonder and imagination.

Within this quest, there are over 150-million years’ worth of dinosaurs, from the Triassic, Jurassic and Crustaceous periods. It also includes an exhibit of Marine Reptiles.

Exhibits aren’t the only things to enjoy at the event. Other activities include:

Ride Dinosaurs

Megalodon & other Marine Dinosaurs

Dinosaur Exhibit

Toddler Play Zone “Tricera-Tots”

Fossils & Fossil Digging

Educational Era Exhibit

Dinosaurs Crafts

Souvenirs

Bounce Houses

Green Screen Photos

The major goal of this quest is to get kids interested in science and to, hopefully, help them want to become young scientists.

When discussing the Jurassic Quest, Captain and Dinosaur Trainer, Caleb Hughes, said, “You guys will have the privilege of petting our baby dinosaurs as you come to Jurassic Quest, something that is a huge fan favorite. If you’re over the age of 18, please be sure to bring someone that you’re faster than. For all of those under the age of 18, the velociraptors will eat any of those who don’t listen to their parents.”

Tyson the baby T-Rex, Dakota Raptor, and Captain Caleb Hughes (WBOY Image)

Dakota Lara, also known as “Dakota Raptor,” is the Lead Dinosaur Trainer and Performer. His job is to train the baby dinosaurs, where customers will be able to pet them. One baby dinosaur is a baby T-Rex named Tyson.

It is recommended purchase tickets online to reserve time slots. If interested in purchasing tickets, you can find them here .

