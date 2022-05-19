MSP: Distracted driving may be a factor in 'serious' crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A crash that happened a little before 5 p.m. on eastbound M-6 near Kalamazoo Ave has closed the the road while investigators and cleanup crews work on the scene. The crash involved a disabled vehicle and a passing motorist, according to initial investigations by the...
BEECHWOOD,, MI – On May 20th, 2022, at approximately 6:02 PM the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a 2-car personal injury crash on Butternut Drive north of James Street. The investigation at the scene determined a 49-year-old woman, from Holland, was driving a gold Mercury SUV...
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriff's deputies arrest a man accused of stabbing someone following an argument on Sunday, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing at a home in the intersection of Woodside Drive and Franklin Street in Holland Township around 3:42 a.m..
MUSKEGON, MI – There was a shooting in Muskegon on Sunday triggering the lockdown of a hospital for approximately three hours. At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Muskegon police officers were dispatched to a shooting at Smith Ryerson Park, 550 Wood St., where there was evidence of a shooting, according to a Muskegon Police Department press release.
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing 14-year-old girl was found Monday afternoon. Kent County deputies said the teen went missing out of Grand Rapids Township, saying she was from Allegan County and did not know the area. She was last seen running south near Cascade Road and Forest...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released photos of the suspects in the shooting that took place outside East Kentwood High School last week. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they hope someone may be able to identify the people depicted in the photos. A total of...
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 20, 2022) – A 37-year-old Spring Lake man was injured, apparently by the driving of a 63-year-old Muskegon Heights man, in a two-vehicle collision south of Grand Haven just before dawn on Friday. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong and other first responders...
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A joint task force seeking to catch child predators made seven arrests Thursday in Isabella County, about one hour north of Lansing. It was a massive operation, including law enforcement from Isabella County as well as the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Michigan State Police analytics unit, CMENT and MINT narcotics units, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mount Pleasant City Police Department, Central Michigan University Police, Shepherd Police Department and Isabella County Central Dispatch.
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday's tornado was one of the worst we've seen in northern Michigan. Chief meteorologist Joe Charlevoix was tracking the tornado right from the beginning. The EF3 scale tornado that struck Gaylord was the deadliest tornado to strike Michigan since May 13, 1980, when a tornado...
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in Newaygo County's Wilcox Township Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say a 47-year-old woman driving a Toyota Rav4 was heading westbound on M-20 when she crossed the center line and hit an eastbound motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old Rothbury man.
Comments / 0