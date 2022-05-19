ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

MSP: Distracted driving may be a factor in 'serious' crash

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are saying distracted driving may have been a factor in a “serious" crash Thursday afternoon in Newaygo County. MSP said...

3 involved in Car Crash, Including 4-yr-old Child in Ottawa County

BEECHWOOD,, MI – On May 20th, 2022, at approximately 6:02 PM the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a 2-car personal injury crash on Butternut Drive north of James Street. The investigation at the scene determined a 49-year-old woman, from Holland, was driving a gold Mercury SUV...
Deputies arrest suspect in Ottawa County stabbing incident

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriff's deputies arrest a man accused of stabbing someone following an argument on Sunday, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing at a home in the intersection of Woodside Drive and Franklin Street in Holland Township around 3:42 a.m..
Shooting in Muskegon sends hospital into lockdown

MUSKEGON, MI – There was a shooting in Muskegon on Sunday triggering the lockdown of a hospital for approximately three hours. At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Muskegon police officers were dispatched to a shooting at Smith Ryerson Park, 550 Wood St., where there was evidence of a shooting, according to a Muskegon Police Department press release.
Endangered Allegan Co. teen found after going missing in Grand Rapids Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing 14-year-old girl was found Monday afternoon. Kent County deputies said the teen went missing out of Grand Rapids Township, saying she was from Allegan County and did not know the area. She was last seen running south near Cascade Road and Forest...
Speeding Driver Causes Crash, Injures Other Motorist on US-31

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 20, 2022) – A 37-year-old Spring Lake man was injured, apparently by the driving of a 63-year-old Muskegon Heights man, in a two-vehicle collision south of Grand Haven just before dawn on Friday. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong and other first responders...
‘A little safer today’ -- 7 arrested by Isabella County child predator task force

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A joint task force seeking to catch child predators made seven arrests Thursday in Isabella County, about one hour north of Lansing. It was a massive operation, including law enforcement from Isabella County as well as the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Michigan State Police analytics unit, CMENT and MINT narcotics units, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mount Pleasant City Police Department, Central Michigan University Police, Shepherd Police Department and Isabella County Central Dispatch.
Gaylord tornado is deadliest EF3 to strike Michigan since 1980

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday's tornado was one of the worst we've seen in northern Michigan. Chief meteorologist Joe Charlevoix was tracking the tornado right from the beginning. The EF3 scale tornado that struck Gaylord was the deadliest tornado to strike Michigan since May 13, 1980, when a tornado...
