INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after an Indianapolis emergency room doctor was struck and killed on the city's north side Thursday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., police responded to the intersection of West 49th and North Meridian streets for a report of a crash. Officers learned that a black GMC Acadia was traveling east on West 49th Street, approaching North Meridian Street, when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the lane going in the opposite direction.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO