SEATTLE — Two years after a Kent man disappeared near Cle Elum, his family is still looking for answers and hoping for closure. “Life goes by and you kind of feel stuck in the same moment,” said Nate Eckles, whose younger brother Ian Eckles was reported missing May 18, 2020. “Every day that passes, you just don't know where he is or if we'll ever be able to bring him home.”

CLE ELUM, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO