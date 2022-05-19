Former Clemson QB comes to Georgia Tech with chance to start, save Geoff Collins’ job

When Geoff Collins took over at Georgia Tech, he spoke of creating a culture and a brand that would serve as springboard to reinvigorate the program. Three years later, he’s still in search of something that Georgia Tech fans are pining for—wins. With a 9-25 record in three seasons in Midtown, Collins is entering a pivotal 4th season, and a new quarterback could offer a shot in the arm to an offense that struggled to find an identity in 2021 and lost its best player to the transfer portal in RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Earlier this week, former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh announced his decision to transfer to Georgia Tech where he'll compete with incumbent starter Jeff Sims. Phommachanh arrived at Clemson as a 4-star recruit and was considered one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country out of high school as part of the 2019 recruiting class. However, he couldn’t crack the starting lineup as he sat behind a guy with long blonde hair in 2019 and 2020.

He then tore his Achilles in Clemson’s spring game in April 2021, costing him a chance to truly compete with D.J. Uiagalelei for the starting job. Phommachanh appeared in just 13 games for the Tigers, but he now has a chance to start fresh at a program in need of a playmaker after ranking 92nd in total offense last season. In a limited sample size, Phommachanh completed 22 of his 48 pass attempts with one touchdown and three picks.

Sims has shown flashes throughout his two years at Georgia Tech but has struggled with turnovers and durability while compelling just 57% of his passes. In 2021, Sims threw 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while splitting time under center with Jordan Yates, who has since transferred to Sam Houston State.

Whoever starts under center when the Yellow Jackets take on Phommachanh’s old team in the Chick Fil A Kickoff game on September 5th will not have the luxury of handing the ball off to Gibbs. Now at Alabama, Gibbs led the Yellow Jacket offense with over 1,200 yards from scrimmage last season. Malachi Carter, the team’s leading wide receiver, will return for his senior season, giving either Sims or Phommachanh a reliable option on the outside. Georgia Tech also added transfer 6-7 WR E.J. Jenkins from South Carolina on Monday.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude was let go following the 2021 season and Chip Long was hired away from Tulane to get things rolling again at Tech.

Georgia Tech was outscored 100-0 in its final two games of 2021 and saw its home stadium overrun with red and black for the season finale. It's clear that time is running out for Collins to turn the tide on his tenure, and while it was always going to take a few years to transition out of the triple option, this season needs to indicate a major step forward. Whether or not Phommachanh can provide that spark remains to be seen, but his addition creates competition at the most important position on the field.