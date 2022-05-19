25 Best Frozen Yogurt Shops You Can Find In America

A frozen drink on a hot summer day can be one of the most refreshing respites. That chill can help you beat the heat while quenching your thirst. Whether you are sitting poolside or shotgun in your best friend's convertible, a frozen beverage screams warmer days are here. One of our favorite harbingers of this season is the return of Culver's lemon ice. Our own hands-on research can confirm that this icy treat will not only provide you with the sweet tang of citrus, but it might also give you the nostalgia of brain freeze if you sip on it or shovel it into your mouth too quickly.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO