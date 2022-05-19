ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Best Frozen Yogurt Shops You Can Find In America

By Brianna Persons
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walk or drive anywhere in America, and chances are high you'll run into a frozen yogurt shop. Fro-yo is often associated with the wellness trends of the mid-aughts, but as Frozen Dessert Supplies notes, a peek into the past shows the low-calorie treat gaining traction as far back as the 1980s....

