LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff is searching for suspects after a fuel spill in Lac La Belle on Thursday, May 19. The spill is believed to be the result of attempted gasoline theft from a tank associated with a commercial fishing operation on the East shore of Lac La Belle. The 275-gallon fuel tank was not being used at the time and was emptied except for what remained in the bottom of the tank and fuel lines.

KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO