Today’s conversation on The Valley Today with host, Janet Michael featured Tyler Hinkle, Shenandoah County’s Planner. This conversation is part of an ongoing series following the work on Shenandoah 2045 – Shenandoah County’s comprehensive plan. The planning process will unfold over the next four years with the majority of the community collaboration occurring from 2020-2022, with input in 2023-2024. Click here to listen to the conversation.

