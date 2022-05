IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Michael Brown visited with supporters in Iron River Monday. This is the second stop for Brown on his week-long tour of the U.P. Some of the issues he addressed with his supporters include; adding a new economic zone in the U.P., lowering income tax to 3.25 percent after his first term, and addressing public safety downstate.

IRON RIVER, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO