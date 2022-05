(Moorhead, MN) -- A woman was taken to Sanford Hospital after crashing her car Sunday evening on I-94. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Dallas, Texas native Ginger Marie Macone was headed westbound on the highway near milepost 1 around 10:24 p.m. when she came across an object in the roadway and swerved to avoid it. As a result, the vehicle rolled into a ditch off the highway.

