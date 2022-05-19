ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell phone geolocation records lead to arrest in burglary

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Quion Antonio Lindsey, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with armed burglary, grand theft, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after his cell phone records showed that he was in the victim’s apartment on the night when a gun and cash were stolen. The...

