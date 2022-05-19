ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Man arrested, charged with throwing rocks at vehicles on I-10

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrested a man after he was reportedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, May 17, EPCSO Deputies were sent to I-10 West at mile marker 46 in reference to criminal mischief. Witnesses say a man had been throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located 29-year-old Tony Wells Jr., who matched the description given by witnesses.

After a brief foot chase, Wells was taken into custody.

Officials say the damage Wells allegedly caused is estimated at over $12,000.

Wells was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $14,500 bond.

