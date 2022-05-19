Plainfield woman arrested after 16 bomb threats to Cummins Distribution warehouse

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Plainfield woman faces numerous charges after police say she made several bomb threats to a Cummins distribution warehouse.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said since April 20, they responded to 16 bomb threats at the distribution center. The threats were called in by a female suspect at various times throughout the day. They affected Cummins workers, WMPD, the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, and IMPD Bomb Squad.

An investigation into the threats identified 32-year-old Juanita Lange as a suspect for the threats. She was arrested and brought to the Boone County Jail on numerous preliminary charges of felony intimidation and false informing.

The department commended its criminal investigations division for the long hours they put into the case. They said it is difficult to identify a suspect in cases like this due to the various methods and applications available to try and conceal identities.

“Our CID was relentless and determined to leave no stone unturned and hold those responsible for their illegal actions which affected numerous people throughout our community as well as multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies,” a department spokesperson said.

