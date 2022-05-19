ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine calls out OSU on tuition increase

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not mince words Thursday when calling out Ohio State University on its tuition increase.

DeWine issued a statement saying this is not the time for an increase in tuition, citing cost increases for families due to inflation.

2020 Census likely miscounted these 14 states

“This is not the time for college costs to increase by $549 for those families with incoming first-year students,” DeWine said. “I am disappointed that Ohio State is raising tuition on incoming first-year students.  This is not a wise decision.”

Tuition, housing and dining costs are locked in for in-state students for four years.

For autumn 2022, the university proposes to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 4.6%. That equates to a $549 annual change from last year’s rate.

In-state tuition in Columbus would total $12,485 per year for incoming first-year students. At regional campuses, in-state tuition and fees would be set at $8,944 for Lima, Mansfield, Marion and Newark campuses.

Pending approval by the board of trustees, additional tuition and fee proposals include:

  • The non-resident surcharge for students who attend classes in person would increase 5%. Overall, tuition and mandatory fees for incoming non-resident students would increase by $1,703.
  • Housing and dining rates would increase by 4.6% for incoming students and remain frozen for those in the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee.
  • Student health insurance, which covers a third-party pass-through rate, would increase 4.9%. Most domestic students utilize private insurance instead of obtaining coverage through the university.
  • General graduate tuition and fees would increase by 4.6% for Ohio residents. Among graduate and professional programs, eight programs propose specific fee changes and five new programs are seeking a fee.
