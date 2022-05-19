ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Kayla Giles pleads guilty, sentenced in identity theft case

By Alena Noakes
kalb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kayla Giles, the Alexandria woman convicted in January for the September 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr., in a Walmart parking lot, has accepted a plea deal for a separate case in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton...

www.kalb.com

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Distribution of Heroin, Faces up to 40 Years in Prison if Convicted

Louisiana Man Indicted for Distribution of Heroin, Faces up to 40 Years in Prison. Louisiana – Darrius Neville, age 26, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, was charged May 5, 2022, in a one-count sealed indictment by a federal grand jury with distribution of heroin in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The indictment was unsealed on May 12, 2022.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses

Louisiana Felon Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses. Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on May 19, 2022, Anthony Pittman, age 33 of Metairie, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendant with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged him with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
METAIRIE, LA
kalb.com

Missing Person: Kimberla Bobb of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help locating Kimberla Bobb, 42, of Alexandria. Bobb is described as being approximately five feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen on May 18 at a home on Olive Street. Her family reports she may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KATC News

Toddler and adult shot after fight

Lake Charles Police have arrested a local woman after she allegedly shot at a vehicle that had seven people in it, wounding two. Haiti Jones, 21, was booked with six counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to property, five counts of Aggravated Assault with a firearm and two counts of Aggravated 2nd degree Battery. The injured, a two-year-old and an adult, were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria inmate charged with 2nd-degree murder following another inmate’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate in the Rapides Parish Detention Center has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of another inmate. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Markese D. Harrell, 26, was charged with resisting arrest by violence or force as well. This is on top of the charges he was originally arrested for, which include reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, criminal damage to property, two counts of second-degree battery and contempt of court.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities: Body found on Pineville levee

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On May 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM the Pineville Police Department responded to a call of a deceased person on the Red River levee. A body was located on the levee between the Pineville sewer. treatment facility and Fort Randolph State Park. The black male...
PINEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Ouachita River drowning victim identified

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning victim was identified as Adarion James Holiday of Monroe, La. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of an adult male has been located in the Ouachita River. The victim’s identity has yet to be released. As always, […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish employee arrested in federal drug investigation

An Ascension Parish public works employee was arrested in connection with a federal drug investigation May 19. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Kelly Jones of Gonzales was charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Deputies reported the arrest was part of a U.S. Drug...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Grads warned to look out for scams targeting them

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works employee Kelly Jones, 40, was arrested on federal drug charges. Judge finds both Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and client guilty after fight. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM UTC. Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and one of his former law clients both...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
2-year-old from Louisiana drowns at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss — A 2-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool during a family vacation at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday afternoon. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald that the child was taken to Merit Health System in Biloxi where he was pronounced dead. Switzer said that his office would not identify the child, as his office's policy is to not release names in pediatric deaths.
BILOXI, MS

