Kayla Giles pleads guilty, sentenced in identity theft case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate in the Rapides Parish Detention Center has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of another inmate. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Markese D. Harrell, 26, was charged with resisting arrest by violence or force as well. This is on top of the charges he was originally arrested for, which include reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, criminal damage to property, two counts of second-degree battery and contempt of court.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO