CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross praised catcher Willson Contreras on Sunday for speaking up after he felt some tightness in his right hamstring. Contreras left Saturday's 7-6 loss to Arizona after he got hurt running the bases in the third inning. Contreras was out of the lineup for the series finale against the Diamondbacks, but he is considered day to day and Ross said it could have been worse.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO