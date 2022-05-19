ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Tornado Warning issued for St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lapeer, Macomb, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Macomb; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lapeer County in southeastern Michigan Macomb County in southeastern Michigan St. Clair County in southeastern Michigan * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1015 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Almont to Grosse Pointe, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Almont and Armada around 1020 AM EDT. Capac around 1025 AM EDT. Memphis and Emmett around 1030 AM EDT. Yale and Harsens Island around 1035 AM EDT. Algonac around 1040 AM EDT. Lakeport and Marine City around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Anchorville, North Street, Roseville, Shelby Township, Lynn Township, Ray Center, Brockway, Utica, Washington and Fort Gratiot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clinton County in northern New York Northern Franklin County in northern New York East central St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Clara, New York, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Bryants Mill, Chateaugay, Lyon Mountain, Burke, Merrill, Lake Ozonia, Dickinson, Ellenburg, Santa Clara, Irona, Sciota, West Bangor, Mooers Forks and Dickinson Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Essex; Franklin; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga; Oswego; St. Lawrence; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 256 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO ST. LAWRENCE WARREN
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Lee; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Mississippi; Monroe; Montgomery; Newton; Perry; Phillips; Pike; Poinsett; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Sharp; St. Francis; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 257 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BAXTER BOONE CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND CONWAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS FAULKNER FULTON GARLAND GRANT GREENE HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE IZARD JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE LEE LOGAN LONOKE MARION MISSISSIPPI MONROE MONTGOMERY NEWTON PERRY PHILLIPS PIKE POINSETT POLK POPE PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SCOTT SEARCY SHARP ST. FRANCIS STONE VAN BUREN WHITE WOODRUFF YELL
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

