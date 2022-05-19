ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware attorney general now investigating condemned Wilmington apartment complex

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onkjM_0fk48HIL00

Delaware's Attorney General is now launching an investigation after an apartment complex in Wilmington was condemned.

Dozens of people had to find a new place to live.

Kathy Jennings announced the state Department of Justice would be launching an investigation into repeat offender and landlord A.J. Pokorny.

People from 27 units had to leave after a partial wall collapse in the 200 block of Adams Street on Sunday night.

Pokorny told Action News earlier this week that after the collapse he had a wall brace installed at the instruction of the local Department of Licenses and Inspections.

Most of an entire block in Wilmington, Delaware has been deemed uninhabitable after a partial wall collapse led to further inspections of apartment buildings.

"The next morning I thought they were going to come out and say, 'You did the right thing, OK.' And oh, geez, there are five L&I cars. Like five people died or something," he said.

Jeff Starkey, the commissioner of Wilmington's L&I department, said there is a good reason for the decision.

After assessing the initial structure's shabby condition, inspectors took it upon themselves to check out the rest of Pokorny's buildings.

Starkey says what they found was alarming.

"There is mold, there are leaks, there are all kinds of things. Deterioration, bowing walls in the back in different areas," Starkey said.

Action News has now obtained the notice sent by Wilmington's L&I department to Pokorny.

It details hundreds of violations at his apartments, and indicates the owner has 30 days to make repairs or he will be fined $250 for each violation.

Displaced residents are now being offered shelter by the city.

Ramona Smith
4d ago

can't believe he still around been a slum lord for years and it's not like the city government didn't no this

Related
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington school renamed after local educator and civil rights champion

Highlands Elementary School in Wilmington is getting a new name: Joseph E. Johnson School. Joseph E. Johnson was a Wilmington native, a notable educator and a civil rights champion. He was actively involved in the civil rights movement, attending the March on Washington in 1963. Johnson served as the first...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Northeast Boulevard Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in the 2600 block of Northeast Boulevard. Police say they located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim and a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who were transported to the hospital in...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Tenant representation bill stalls in committee

A bill seeking to provide legal representations to tenants facing eviction in Delaware stalls in a House Committee. State Sen. Bryan Townsend’s bill would direct the Attorney General's office to contract legal service organizations to represent tenants during eviction hearings. Notably, the bill would not require that tenants' representatives be attorneys: an attempt to increase the pool of representatives available, and an option already available to landlords.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Three Men Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 14 at approximately 7:10 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 1200 block of Maryland Avenue. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Idris Young of New Castle, and two occupants, 23-year-old Kijire King, and 24-year-old Kevin Chambers of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a .22 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, and 5.4 grams of marijuana. Police took all three men into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

Drug Residue Found at Casino; State Police Investigate

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Who dropped it?. That’s a question Pennsylvania State Police hope to answer with an investigation initiated Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., in an incident labeled as “found drugs.”. Troopers, working at the casino on...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

COVID closes Dover city offices

The City of Dover's offices will remain closed Monday following an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its staff. Mayor Robin Christiansen signed an Executive Declaration shutting down city facilities, but did not say how many people tested positive. Essential services will not be effected, with police, garbage, and electric being cited...
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

What’s Causing A Projected Record Year For Traffic Fatalities In Delaware?

On Friday the Delaware Department of Transportation released a statement regarding the number of fatal traffic accidents in Delaware. Officials said an estimated 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years according to data released last week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since NHTSA began its fatality accounting in 1975.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware National Guard activated to support Stockley Center

Gov. John Carney issued an executive order May 22 calling on members of the Delaware National Guard to serve on state duty status at the Stockley Center in Georgetown. The Stockley Center medical facility is facing staff shortages due to a recent increase in COVID-19 community levels and industry-wide staffing shortages.
GEORGETOWN, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating North Harrison Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday, May 20, at approximately 1:50 AM in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. Authorities state that police located a 45-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This is...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Supreme Court to hear BeachWalk case

The Delaware Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a long-running legal dispute between the City of Rehoboth Beach and the developer of the proposed BeachWalk project. Arguments will be heard at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, in Dover as owner/developer Keith Monigle seeks to overturn the Delaware...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Unemployment Fraud in Chester County

NEWLIN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating an incident of identity theft and unemployment fraud. Authorities state that on May 2, 2022, Troopers from the Embreeville Station responded to Ground Hog College Road in Newlin Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 63-year-old male, reported that an unknown perpetrator used his personal identity to file for unemployment and open a bank account. This investigation is ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

DOJ will investigate 'recidivist' Wilmington landlord after N. Adams St. apartments condemned

Delaware's Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Thursday the state Department of Justice would be launching an investigation into "recidivist" Wilmington landlord Adolf "J" Pokorny. Following the condemnation of 27 apartment units declared unfit for human habitation along North Adams Street on May 16, 2022, Jennings said his past offenses are...
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Delaware Bay barge blaze keeps fireboat crews busy

It was a long night for fireboat crews from at least half a dozen Delaware companies, and a number of other agencies, battling a large, barge fire in the middle of Delaware Bay. The initial alarm was sound just after 1 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, for the blaze...
DELAWARE STATE
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Coming to Delaware

stack of money in different amountsphoto by Colin Watts (Unsplash) If you're running light on cash right now, here is some good news for Delaware residents. By the end of May, the state of Delaware will be sending out a tax rebate to residents. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates. According to Delaware Online, the rebate also applies to residents who did not earn enough to submit taxes in 2020.
DELAWARE STATE
