Chad Green 'concerned enough to an extent' about injury

Chad Green knew after making a pickoff throw to first base in the sixth inning of Thursday’s Yankees loss to Baltimore that his night was over, because it should be.

“It didn’t feel great, so I had a little talk with myself and decided it was probably best not to move forward,” Green said after the game. “Any time you’re out there trying to compete in a high-leverage situation and you’re and not focused on executing pitches, you probably shouldn’t be out there.”

Green has felt “general soreness” lately, including maybe Thursday, but didn’t think anything was really wrong until his forearm tightened up on that pickoff throw, which he made after facing three batters after replacing Miguel Castro earlier in the inning.

“I’d say it was building up; just gradual discomfort, an uneasy feeling,” he said. “I’ve had a little general soreness, but to me, there were no real red flags until today.”

Now, however, Green will be re-evaluated back in New York on Friday prior to the Yankees’ game against the White Sox, and the team has to be hopeful there’s nothing catastrophic. Green is hoping for the best, but is, as you might expected, only cautiously optimistic.

“Obviously, I’m concerned enough to an extent,” he said. “When you’re dealing with an arm injury, you’re not sure what can happen or is really going on, but we’ll get checked tomorrow and go from there.”

The Yankees have been relatively healthy during their 28-10 start, with outfielder Tim Locastro the only player placed on the injured list during the season so far.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch